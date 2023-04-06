Share |

Triduum Retreat - Yankton

Apr 6, 2023 - Apr 9, 2023

The Benedictine Peace Center invites you to enter the silence, and experience the rich liturgies of an in-person Triduum Retreat with the monastic community at Sacred Heart Monastery in Yankton. These sacred three days are the holiest days of the Church year when we celebrate the events embracing the central mystery of the Incarnation. The Benedictine Sisters invite you to join them in this extended time of quiet, prayerful silence, and the rich liturgical celebration of the passion, death, and resurrection of Christ. This Holy Week retreat begins at 4:00 p.m. on April 6, Holy Thursday, and ends with a festive noon dinner on Easter Sunday. Cost of the retreat is $275 and includes a 3-night stay in a single room with bath, and meals. Space is limited. Learn more and register at https://yanktonbenedictines.org/triduum-retreat/ or by sending an email to benedictinepeacectr@yanktonbenedictines.org.

 

Fee: $275


Location:   Sacred Heart Monastery
Map:   1005 West 8th Street, Yankton, SD 57078
Phone:   605-668-6292
Email:   benedictinepeacectr@yanktonbenedictines.org
Website:   https://yanktonbenedictines.org/triduum-retreat/

All Dates:
