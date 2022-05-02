Tripp County 4H Rodeo
May 2, 2022
Promoting 4H values and rodeo!
For all the rodeo excitement and fun head to the Tripp County 4 H Rodeo!
|Location:
|Tripp County Fairgrounds
|Map:
|801-899 W 12th Street Winner SD 57580
|Phone:
|605-840-1354 or 605-842-0985
|Website:
|https://sd4hrodeo.org/
All Dates:
