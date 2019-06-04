Trolley on the Trail - Deadwood
Jun 4, 2019
Allows people with impaired mobility to experience the Mickelson Trail. Reservations required. Please make reservations by calling NeighborWorks at 605-578-1401.
|Location:
|Deadwood Trailhead, George S. Mickelson Trail
|Map:
|Deadwood SD 57732
|Phone:
|605-584-3896
|Website:
|http://www.gfp.sd.gov/state-parks/directory/mickelson-trail/trolley.aspx
All Dates:
Jul 2, 2019
Sep 3, 2019
Allows people with impaired mobility to experience the Mickelson Trail.
