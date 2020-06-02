Trolley on the Trail - Deadwood
Jul 7, 2020 1:00 pm
Allows people with impaired mobility to experience the Mickelson Trail. Reservations required.
|Location:
|Deadwood Trailhead, George S. Mickelson Trail
|Map:
|Deadwood SD 57732
|Phone:
|605-584-3896
All Dates:
Jun 2, 2020 1:00 pm
Jul 7, 2020 1:00 pm
Sep 1, 2020 1:00 pm
