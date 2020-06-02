Share |

Trolley on the Trail - Deadwood

Jul 7, 2020 1:00 pm

Allows people with impaired mobility to experience the Mickelson Trail. Reservations required.


Location:   Deadwood Trailhead, George S. Mickelson Trail
Deadwood SD 57732
Phone:   605-584-3896

All Dates:
Jun 2, 2020 1:00 pm
Jul 7, 2020 1:00 pm
Sep 1, 2020 1:00 pm

Allows people with impaired mobility to experience the Mickelson Trail.

Deadwood Trailhead, George S. Mickelson Trail
Deadwood SD 57732

