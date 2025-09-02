Trolley on the Trail - Deadwood
Sep 2, 2025
Trolley rides allow those with physical limitations to experience the trail.
Location: Deadwood Trailhead - George S. Mickelson Trail
Wheelchair Accessible
|Location:
|George S Mickelson Trail - Deadwood Trailhead
|Phone:
|605-584-2739
|Website:
|https://gfp.sd.gov/parks/detail/george-s--mickelson-trail/
All Dates:
Sep 2, 2025
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.