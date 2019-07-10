Trolley on the Trail - Hill City
Jul 10, 2019
Allows people with impaired mobility to experience the Mickelson Trail. Reservations are required, and may be made by calling the Hill City Chamber of Commerce at 605-574-2368.
|Location:
|Hill City Trailhead
|Map:
|Hill City, SD 57745
|Phone:
|605-574-2368
|Email:
|mickelsontrail@state.sd.us
|Website:
|http://www.gfp.sd.gov/state-parks/directory/mickelson-trail/trolley.aspx
All Dates:
Jul 10, 2019
Sep 11, 2019
