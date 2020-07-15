Trolley on the Trail - Hill City
Jul 15, 2020 10:00 am
Allows people with impaired mobility to experience the Mickelson Trail. Reservations are required.
|Location:
|Hill City Trailhead
|Map:
|Hill City, SD 57745
|Phone:
|605-574-2368
|Email:
|mickelsontrail@state.sd.us
All Dates:
Sep 9, 2020 10:00 am
