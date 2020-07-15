Share |

Trolley on the Trail - Hill City

Jul 15, 2020 10:00 am

Allows people with impaired mobility to experience the Mickelson Trail. Reservations are required.


Location:   Hill City Trailhead
Map:   Hill City, SD 57745
Phone:   605-574-2368
Email:   mickelsontrail@state.sd.us

Sep 9, 2020 10:00 am

Allows people with impaired mobility to experience the Mickelson Trail.

Hill City Trailhead
Hill City Trailhead 57745 Hill City, SD 57745

