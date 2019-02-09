Trophy Gun Show - Sioux Falls
Over one thousand tables of firearms. Open to the public Saturday 9:00 AM- 5:00 PM and Sunday 9:00 AM - 3:00 PM. Admission fee is $5.
|Location:
|Sioux Falls Convention Center
|Map:
|1201 Northwest Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-630-2199
|Website:
|http://www.dtgca.org/gunshows/
All Dates:
Gun show.
