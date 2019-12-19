Tuesdays with Morrie - Sioux Falls
Dec 19, 2019 - Dec 22, 2019
Sioux Empire Community Theatre performance.
|Location:
|Orpheum Theater
|Map:
|315 N Phillips Ave., Sioux Falls, SD
|Phone:
|605-360-4800
|Website:
|http://www.siouxfallsorpheum.com/events-tickets/upcoming-events/sioux-empire-community-theatre-presents-tuesdays-with-morrie/
All Dates:
Dec 26, 2019 - Dec 29, 2019
