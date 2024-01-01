Tunnel Book Youth Workshop - Deadwood
Apr 11, 2026 10:00 am - 11:30 am
Participants will create their own Deadwood-themed tunnel book, a layered paper artwork that brings the town’s past to life through illustration, storytelling, and design. This special anniversary program offers a memorable way for youth in grades K-6 to commemorate Deadwood’s 150 years through creativity and interactive learning. Light refreshments will be served. Days of '76 Museum; 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The program is free, but reservations are required. Call Education Director Tera Richards at 605-578-1657 for reservations or questions about the program.
Fee: $Free, reservations are required
|Location:
|Days of '76 Museum
|Map:
|18 Seventy Six Drive, Deadwood, SD 57732
|Phone:
|605-578-1657
|Email:
|tera@deadwoodhistory.com
|Website:
|https://www.deadwoodhistory.com/event/tunnel-book-youth-workshop/
All Dates:
Apr 11, 2026 10:00 am - 11:30 am
Young creators are invited to step into history with a hands-on art and history workshop celebrating Deadwood’s 150th anniversary.
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