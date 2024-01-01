Tunnel Book Youth Workshop - Deadwood

Apr 11, 2026 10:00 am - 11:30 am

Participants will create their own Deadwood-themed tunnel book, a layered paper artwork that brings the town’s past to life through illustration, storytelling, and design. This special anniversary program offers a memorable way for youth in grades K-6 to commemorate Deadwood’s 150 years through creativity and interactive learning. Light refreshments will be served. Days of '76 Museum; 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The program is free, but reservations are required. Call Education Director Tera Richards at 605-578-1657 for reservations or questions about the program.

Fee: $Free, reservations are required