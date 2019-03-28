Share |

Twelfth Night (play)-Spearfish

Mar 28, 2019 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

One of Shakespeare’s most delightful plays, Twelfth Night is a classic tale of reckless revenge, mistaken identity, and mismatched lovers. All audiences will enjoy the National Players’ fresh take on this spirited story.


Location:   Matthews Opera House & Arts Center
Map:   612 North Main Street, Spearfish, 57783
Phone:   605-642-7973
National Players Touring Theatre perform.

