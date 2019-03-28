Twelfth Night (play)-Spearfish
Mar 28, 2019 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
One of Shakespeare’s most delightful plays, Twelfth Night is a classic tale of reckless revenge, mistaken identity, and mismatched lovers. All audiences will enjoy the National Players’ fresh take on this spirited story.
|Location:
|Matthews Opera House & Arts Center
|Map:
|612 North Main Street, Spearfish, 57783
|Phone:
|605-642-7973
|Website:
|http://artssouthdakota.org/event/twelfth-night/
All Dates:
National Players Touring Theatre perform.
