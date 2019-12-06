Twilight Flights at Strawbale Winery - Renner
Dec 19, 2019 - Dec 21, 2019
Enjoy a helicopter flight to see the lights of Sioux Falls and Winter Wonderland at Falls Park. Cost includes wines and heavy appetizers, flight, and dessert and wines. Must call for reservations with a credit card to hold it.
Fee: $250/2 guests, $285/3 guests
|Location:
|Strawbale Winery
|Map:
|47215 257th St, Renner, SD 57055
|Phone:
|605-543-5071
|Email:
|Info@strawbalewinery.com
|Website:
|http://www.strawbalewinery.com
All Dates:
Dec 6, 2019 - Dec 7, 2019
Dec 12, 2019 - Dec 14, 2019
Dec 19, 2019 - Dec 21, 2019
Dec 27, 2019 - Dec 28, 2019
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.