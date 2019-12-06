Share |

Twilight Flights at Strawbale Winery - Renner

Dec 27, 2019 - Dec 28, 2019

Enjoy a helicopter flight to see the lights of Sioux Falls and Winter Wonderland at Falls Park. Cost includes wines and heavy appetizers, flight, and dessert and wines. Must call for reservations with a credit card to hold it.

Fee: $250/2 guests, $285/3 guests


Location:   Strawbale Winery
Map:   47215 257th St, Renner, SD 57055
Phone:   605-543-5071
Email:   Info@strawbalewinery.com
Website:   http://www.strawbalewinery.com

All Dates:
Dec 6, 2019 - Dec 7, 2019
Dec 12, 2019 - Dec 14, 2019
Dec 19, 2019 - Dec 21, 2019
Dec 27, 2019 - Dec 28, 2019

Enjoy a helicopter flight to see the lights of Sioux Falls and Winter Wonderland at Falls Park. Cost includes wines and heavy appetizers, flight, and dessert and wines. Must call for reservations with a credit card to hold it. Fee: $250/2 guests, $285/3 guests
Strawbale Winery
Strawbale Winery 47215 47215 257th St, Renner, SD 57055

Search All Events By Day

December (2019)
« November
January »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable