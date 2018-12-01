Twilight Flights - Renner
Dec 7, 2018 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Enjoy a helicopter flight to see the lights of Sioux Falls and Winter Wonderland at Falls Park. Cost is $245.00 for 2, and $280.00 for 3. Includes wines and heavy appetizers, flight, and dessert and wines. Must call for reservations with a credit card to hold it. 605-543-5071.
|Location:
|Strawbale Winery
|Map:
|47215 257th St, Renner, SD 57055
|Phone:
|605-543-5071
|Email:
|info@strawbalewinery.com
|Website:
|http://www.strawbalewinery.com/twilight-flight
All Dates:
Dec 1, 2018 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Dec 7, 2018 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Dec 8, 2018 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Dec 13, 2018 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Dec 14, 2018 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Dec 15, 2018 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Dec 20, 2018 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Dec 21, 2018 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Helicopter flight, heavy appetizers, and wine tastings.
