Twilight Flights - Renner

Dec 21, 2018 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm

Enjoy a helicopter flight to see the lights of Sioux Falls and Winter Wonderland at Falls Park. Cost is $245.00 for 2, and $280.00 for 3. Includes wines and heavy appetizers, flight, and dessert and wines. Must call for reservations with a credit card to hold it. 605-543-5071.

 


Location:   Strawbale Winery
Map:   47215 257th St, Renner, SD 57055
Phone:   605-543-5071
Email:   info@strawbalewinery.com
Website:   http://www.strawbalewinery.com/twilight-flight

All Dates:
Dec 1, 2018 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Dec 7, 2018 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Dec 8, 2018 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Dec 13, 2018 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Dec 14, 2018 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Dec 15, 2018 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Dec 20, 2018 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Dec 21, 2018 5:00 pm - 9:30 pm

