Twilight Flights - Renner

Dec 27, 2020 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Enjoy a helicopter flight to see the lights of Sioux Falls and Winter Wonderland at Falls Park!

Cost is $265.00 for 2, and $300.00 for 3. Includes, wines and heavy appetizers, flight, and dessert and wines.

Must call for reservations with a credit card to hold it. 605-543-5071.

Fee: $Twilight flight for two $265 or Twilight flight for three $300