Twilight Flights - Renner

Dec 27, 2020 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Enjoy a helicopter flight to see the lights of Sioux Falls and Winter Wonderland at Falls Park!
Cost is $265.00 for 2, and $300.00 for 3. Includes, wines and heavy appetizers, flight, and dessert and wines.
Must call for reservations with a credit card to hold it. 605-543-5071.

 

Fee: $Twilight flight for two $265 or Twilight flight for three $300


Location:   Strawbale Winery
Map:   47215 257th ST, Renner, South Dakota 57055
Phone:   605-543-5071
Email:   info@strawbalewinery.com

All Dates:
Dec 4, 2020 - Dec 5, 2020 Flights occur from 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Dec 10, 2020 - Dec 12, 2020 Flights occur from 5:00pm - 10:00 pm
Dec 17, 2020 - Dec 20, 2020 Flights occur from 5:00pm - 10:00 pm
Dec 27, 2020 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Strawbale Winery
Strawbale Winery 47215 47215 257th ST, Renner, South Dakota 57055

Explore South Dakota Safely!
