Twilight Flights - Renner

Dec 16, 2021

A magical evening of food and wine.



First hor'douvres and wine tasting. Then a helicopter flight from the winery to downtown Sioux Falls to view the lights of the city and the Falls Park "Winter Wonderland". Last but not least, return to the winery for desserts and dessert wines.



Dates:

We will be flying weekends in December. Please check our calendar for details and dates.

Fee: $Prices: $275.00 for 2 people, $310.00 for 3 people