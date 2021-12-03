Twilight Flights - Renner
Dec 16, 2021
A magical evening of food and wine.
First hor'douvres and wine tasting. Then a helicopter flight from the winery to downtown Sioux Falls to view the lights of the city and the Falls Park "Winter Wonderland". Last but not least, return to the winery for desserts and dessert wines.
Dates:
We will be flying weekends in December. Please check our calendar for details and dates.
Fee: $Prices: $275.00 for 2 people, $310.00 for 3 people
|Location:
|Strawbale Winery
|Map:
|47215 257th St, Renner, South Dakota 57055
|Phone:
|605-543-5071
|Email:
|info@strawbalewinery.com
|Website:
|http://www.strawbalewinery.com/twilight-flight
All Dates:
Dec 3, 2021
Dec 4, 2021
Dec 9, 2021
Dec 10, 2021
Dec 11, 2021
Dec 16, 2021
Dec 17, 2021
Dec 18, 2021
Dec 26, 2021
Twilight Flights are helicopter flights over Sioux Falls Park from Strawbale Winery.
