Twin Rivers Old Iron Harvest Festival/Kuchen Festical-Delmont
Sep 14, 2019 - Sep 15, 2019
Join the Twin Rivers Old Iron Association for their annual Farm Show and Kuchen Fest! The event features a flea market, farm demonstrations, parade, music, food, games and a tractor pull. Admission is free!
|Delmont
|Delmont, SD
|605-928-3792 or 605-779-2211
|twinriversoldiron@hotmail.com
|http://www.twinriversoldiron.org
