Twin Rivers Old Iron Harvest Festival/Kuchen Festical-Delmont

Sep 14, 2019 - Sep 15, 2019

Join the Twin Rivers Old Iron Association for their annual Farm Show and Kuchen Fest! The event features a flea market, farm demonstrations, parade, music, food, games and a tractor pull. Admission is free!


Location:   Delmont
Map:   Delmont, SD
Phone:   605-928-3792 or 605-779-2211
Email:   twinriversoldiron@hotmail.com
Website:   http://www.twinriversoldiron.org

All Dates:
