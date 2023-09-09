Share |

Twin Rivers Old Iron Harvest Festival/Kuchen Festival-Delmont

Sep 9, 2023 - Sep 10, 2023

Join the Twin Rivers Old Iron Association for their annual Farm Show and Kuchen Festival! The event features a flea market, farm demonstrations, parade, music, food, games, sawmill, petting zoo, summer kitchen and a tractor pull. This year has a newly-added blacksmith shop!

Admission is free!


Location:   Delmont
Map:   Delmont, SD 57330
Phone:   605-928-3792 or 605-779-2211
Email:   twinriversoldiron@hotmail.com
Website:   http://www.twinriversoldiron.org

