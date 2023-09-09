Twin Rivers Old Iron Harvest Festival/Kuchen Festival-Delmont
Sep 9, 2023 - Sep 10, 2023
Join the Twin Rivers Old Iron Association for their annual Farm Show and Kuchen Festival! The event features a flea market, farm demonstrations, parade, music, food, games, sawmill, petting zoo, summer kitchen and a tractor pull. This year has a newly-added blacksmith shop!
Admission is free!
|Location:
|Delmont
|Map:
|Delmont, SD 57330
|Phone:
|605-928-3792 or 605-779-2211
|Email:
|twinriversoldiron@hotmail.com
|Website:
|http://www.twinriversoldiron.org
All Dates:
