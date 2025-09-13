Twin Rivers Old Iron Harvest Festival & Kuchen Festival - Delmont

Sep 13, 2025 - Sep 14, 2025

Join the Twin Rivers Old Iron Association for their annual Farm Show and Kuchen Festival! The event features a flea market, farm demonstrations, parade, music, food, games, sawmill, petting zoo, summer kitchen, tractor pull and blacksmith shop.

Admission is free!


Location:   Delmont
Map:   Delmont, SD 57330
Phone:   605-933-1770
Email:   twinriversoldiron@hotmail.com
Website:   http://www.twinriversoldiron.org

