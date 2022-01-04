Share |

Two For One Tuesday

Feb 22, 2022

Two for One Tuesday's every Tuesday during January and February where it’s 50% off rentals and skate admission.

Join us at Main Street Square!


Location:   MAIN STREET SQUARE
Map:   512 Main St. Ste. 980, Rapid City, South Dakota
Phone:   605.716.7979
Email:   INFO@MAINSTREETSQUARERC.COM
Website:   https://mainstreetsquare.org/

All Dates:
Jan 4, 2022
Jan 11, 2022
Jan 18, 2022
Jan 25, 2022
Feb 1, 2022
Feb 8, 2022
Feb 15, 2022
Feb 22, 2022

