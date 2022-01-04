Two For One Tuesday
Feb 22, 2022
Two for One Tuesday's every Tuesday during January and February where it’s 50% off rentals and skate admission.
Join us at Main Street Square!
|Location:
|MAIN STREET SQUARE
|Map:
|512 Main St. Ste. 980, Rapid City, South Dakota
|Phone:
|605.716.7979
|Email:
|INFO@MAINSTREETSQUARERC.COM
|Website:
|https://mainstreetsquare.org/
All Dates:
Jan 4, 2022
Jan 11, 2022
Jan 18, 2022
Jan 25, 2022
Feb 1, 2022
Feb 8, 2022
Feb 15, 2022
Feb 22, 2022
