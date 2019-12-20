Ugly Sweater Skate Party-Rapid City
Dec 20, 2019 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Don your ugly sweaters and join Main Street Square for a holiday party on the rink! Entertainment, prizes, and more will make the night fun for all ages!
|Location:
|Main Street Square
|Map:
|512 Main St Suite 980, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605-716-7979
|Email:
|info@mainstreetsquarerc.com
|Website:
|http://www.mainstreetsquarerc.com
All Dates:
Dec 20, 2019 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm
