United in Hope Luncheon - Sioux Falls
Oct 11, 2018 11:30 am - 1:00 pm
Join us for the 3rd annual United in Hope luncheon supporting the Edith Sanford Breast Center. Learn about advances in patient care and research and meet one of our amazing survivors. Creative fundraising activities will help round out this special event.
Fee: $35.00
|Location:
|Sioux Falls Convention Center
|Map:
|1201 N. West Ave., Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104
|Website:
|http://www.one.bidpal.net/edithluncheon2018/welcome
All Dates:
