United in Hope Luncheon - Sioux Falls

Oct 11, 2018 11:30 am - 1:00 pm

Join us for the 3rd annual United in Hope luncheon supporting the Edith Sanford Breast Center. Learn about advances in patient care and research and meet one of our amazing survivors. Creative fundraising activities will help round out this special event.

 

Fee: $35.00


Location:   Sioux Falls Convention Center
Map:   1201 N. West Ave., Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104
Website:   http://www.one.bidpal.net/edithluncheon2018/welcome

Join us for the 3rd annual United in Hope luncheon supporting the Edith Sanford Breast Center. Learn about advances in patient care and research and meet one of our amazing survivors. Creative fundraising activities will help round out this special event.   Fee: $35.00
Sioux Falls Convention Center
1201 N. West Ave., Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104

