Uptown Girls Craft Show - Brookings

Oct 6, 2018 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

The Uptown Girls Craft Show is a one day event with handcrafted items. Featuring vendors with handmade jewelry, hand knit hats etc., license plate items, sewn items, alpaca yarn & fleece, crocheted items, cards, soap & bath bombs, handmade beeswax candles, and more. This show is sponsored by the General Federation of Women's Clubs Brookings.

 

Fee: $Free and open to the public


Location:   First Lutheran Church Gym
Map:   8th Street & Main Ave, Brookings, SD 57006
Phone:   605-690-1315
Email:   nichols@itctel.com
Website:   http://www.facebook.com/uptowngirlsbrookings/

All Dates:
Annual Craft show sponsored by the GFWC of Brookings.

