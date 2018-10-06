Uptown Girls Craft Show - Brookings

Oct 6, 2018 9:00 am - 3:00 pm

The Uptown Girls Craft Show is a one day event with handcrafted items. Featuring vendors with handmade jewelry, hand knit hats etc., license plate items, sewn items, alpaca yarn & fleece, crocheted items, cards, soap & bath bombs, handmade beeswax candles, and more. This show is sponsored by the General Federation of Women's Clubs Brookings.

Fee: $Free and open to the public