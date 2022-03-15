Share |

USD Chamber Singers - In Concert

Mar 15, 2022 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm

The USD Chamber Singers will present their tour program, "Out of the Ashes," on Tuesday, March 15, at 7:00 pm at South Canyon Lutheran Church in Rapid City, SD.

The program includes classical and contemporary musical selections from a wide range of time periods, featuring composers like Tschesnokoff, Stroope, and Lauridsen, as well as several folk songs and spirituals. 

Fee: $here is no cost to attend, but a freewill donation will be collected.


Location:   South Canyon Lutheran Church
Map:   700 44th St, Rapid City, SD 57702
Email:   music@usd.edu

The 2022 USD Chamber Singers, under the direction of Dr. David Holdhusen, will present a program featuring music from a wide variety of composers and historical periods.

