USD Chamber Singers - In Concert

The USD Chamber Singers will present their tour program, "Out of the Ashes," on Thursday, March 17, at 7:00 pm at Yankton High School Theater in Yankton, SD.

The program includes classical and contemporary musical selections from a wide range of time periods, featuring composers like Tschesnokoff, Stroope, and Lauridsen, as well as several folk songs and spirituals. 

 Fee: There is no cost to attend, but a freewill donation will be collected.


Location:   Yankton High School Theater
Map:   1801 Summit St., Yankton, SD 57078
Email:   music@usd.edu

All Dates:
The 2022 USD Chamber Singers, under the direction of Dr. David Holdhusen, will present a program featuring music from a wide variety of composers and historical periods.

