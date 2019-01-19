Used Book Sale - Mitchell
Jan 19, 2019 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Time for the Carnegie Resource Center's annual used book sale! Choose from books on local, regional and national history.
|Location:
|Carnegie Resource Center
|Map:
|119 W 3rd Ave, Mitchell, SD 57301
All Dates:
