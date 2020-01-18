Share |

Used Book Sale - Mitchell

Jan 18, 2020 10:00 am - 2:00 pm

Books on local, state and US history for sale, plus old books and copies of South Dakota Magazine. Benefits the Mitchell Area Historical Society.


Location:   Carnegie Resource Center
Map:   119 W 3rd Ave, Mitchell, SD 57301
Phone:   605-996-3209

