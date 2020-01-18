Used Book Sale - Mitchell
Jan 18, 2020 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
Books on local, state and US history for sale, plus old books and copies of South Dakota Magazine. Benefits the Mitchell Area Historical Society.
|Location:
|Carnegie Resource Center
|Map:
|119 W 3rd Ave, Mitchell, SD 57301
|Phone:
|605-996-3209
All Dates:
Jan 18, 2020 10:00 am - 2:00 pm
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.