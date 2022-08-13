USS South Dakota Battleship 80th Anniversary of Ship Commissioning - Sioux Falls
Aug 13, 2022 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
USS South Dakota (BB 57)
Crew Member Reunion
80th Anniversary of Ship Commissioning
Saturday, August 13, 2022, 10 am
Book signing to follow at 2 pm
Public is invited—free admission
Guest Speaker at both events:
Paul Stillwell
author of
Battleship Admiral: The Life of Vice Admiral Willis A Lee Jr. AND The USS South Dakota, A Historical Review of the Famed “Battleship X”
|Location:
|Battleship South Dakota Memorial
|Map:
|West 12th St & Kiwanis Avenue,, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Website:
|https://www.facebook.com/BB57memorial
All Dates:
Aug 13, 2022 10:00 am - 3:00 pm
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.