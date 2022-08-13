Share |

USS South Dakota Battleship 80th Anniversary of Ship Commissioning - Sioux Falls

Aug 13, 2022 10:00 am - 3:00 pm

USS South Dakota (BB 57)

Crew Member Reunion
80th Anniversary of Ship Commissioning

Saturday, August 13, 2022, 10 am
Book signing to follow at 2 pm

Public is invited—free admission


Guest Speaker at both events:

Paul Stillwell
author of
Battleship Admiral: The Life of Vice Admiral Willis A Lee Jr. AND The USS South Dakota, A Historical Review of the Famed “Battleship X”


Location:   Battleship South Dakota Memorial
Map:   West 12th St & Kiwanis Avenue,, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Website:   https://www.facebook.com/BB57memorial

Battleship South Dakota Memorial
