Valentine Night Hike - Bruce

Feb 14, 2025

Hot drinks and door prizes will be provided at the end of the hike.

Park License is Required.


Location:   Oakwood Lakes State Park
Map:   20247 S Oakwood Shoreline Dr, Bruce, SD 57220
Phone:   (605) 627-5441
Website:   https://gfp.sd.gov/parks/detail/oakwood-lakes-state-park/

All Dates:
