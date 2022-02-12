Valentine's Candle Light Hike
Feb 12, 2022 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Join the Valentines's Candle Light Hike at Hartford Beach State Park on Feburary 12th from 5-8 PM. During the event snow shoes and cross country skis will be available for free check out. Visit the picnic shelter in the day use area for snacks, refreshments, crafts and games.
Park License is Required.
|Location:
|Hartford Beach State Park
|Map:
|13672 Hartford Beach Rd, Corona, SD 57227
|Phone:
|(605) 432-6374
|Website:
|https://gfp.sd.gov/parks/detail/hartford-beach-state-park/
All Dates:
