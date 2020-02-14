Valentine's Candle-Lit Stroll - Watertown
Feb 14, 2020 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Snowshoe or cross-country ski down the observation trail. Snowshoes, cross-country skis, snacks and hot chocolate provided. Park license required.
|Location:
|Pelican Lake Recreation Area
|Map:
|17450 450th Ave., Watertown, SD
|Phone:
|605-882-5200
|Website:
|http://gfp.sd.gov/events/detail/1074/
All Dates:
Snowshoe or cross-country ski down a groomed trail.
