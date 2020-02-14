Share |

Valentine's Candle-Lit Stroll - Watertown

Feb 14, 2020 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm

Snowshoe or cross-country ski down the observation trail. Snowshoes, cross-country skis, snacks and hot chocolate provided. Park license required.


Location:   Pelican Lake Recreation Area
Map:   17450 450th Ave., Watertown, SD
Phone:   605-882-5200
Website:   http://gfp.sd.gov/events/detail/1074/

Feb 14, 2020 6:30 pm - 8:00 pm

Snowshoe or cross-country ski down a groomed trail.

Pelican Lake Recreation Area
Pelican Lake Recreation Area 17450 450th Ave., Watertown, SD

