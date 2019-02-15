Valentine's Day Winemaker's Dinner - Vermillion
Feb 15, 2019 7:00 pm
Treat your loved one this Valentine's Day to a delicious five-course meal, paired with Valiant Vineyards' best wines. A true wine and food lover's experience!
Reservations required. $60 per person plus tax & gratuity.
|Map:
|1500 W Main St, Vermillion, SD 57069
|Phone:
|605-624-4500
|Website:
|http://www.valiantvineyards.us
All Dates:
Feb 15, 2019 7:00 pm
A five-course meal paired with Valiant Vineyards wines.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.