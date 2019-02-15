Share |

Valentine's Day Winemaker's Dinner - Vermillion

Feb 15, 2019 7:00 pm

Treat your loved one this Valentine's Day to a delicious five-course meal, paired with Valiant Vineyards' best wines. A true wine and food lover's experience!

Reservations required. $60 per person plus tax & gratuity. 


Map:   1500 W Main St, Vermillion, SD 57069
Phone:   605-624-4500
Website:   http://www.valiantvineyards.us

All Dates:
