Valentine's Romance - Sioux Falls

Feb 15, 2025 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Escape with that special someone into a night filled with passion featuring Tchaikovksy’s searing “Romeo & Juliet”, Massenet’s haunting “Meditation” from Thais, and a trio of works by influential women composers.

 

Fee: $sdsymphony.org


Location:   Washington Pavilion
Map:   301 S. Main Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104
Phone:   605-367-6000
Website:   https://www.sdsymphony.org/

All Dates:
