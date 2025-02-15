Valentine's Romance - Sioux Falls
Feb 15, 2025 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Escape with that special someone into a night filled with passion featuring Tchaikovksy’s searing “Romeo & Juliet”, Massenet’s haunting “Meditation” from Thais, and a trio of works by influential women composers.
|Location:
|Washington Pavilion
|Map:
|301 S. Main Ave, Sioux Falls, South Dakota 57104
|Phone:
|605-367-6000
|Website:
|https://www.sdsymphony.org/
All Dates:
