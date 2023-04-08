Share |

Vanished in Vermillion Book Signing - Yankton

Apr 8, 2023 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Author Lou Raguse will be at Muddy Mo's to sign his new book "Vanished in Vermillion: The Real Story of South Dakota's Most Infamous Cold Case." Lou will be signing books from 1-3 pm and will give a short talk at 1:30 pm. Please join us to learn more about the fascinating story, how it unfolded and the people it affected.


Location:   Muddy Mo's Coffee House
Map:   233 Broadway Ave, Yankton, SD 57078
Website:   http://vanishedinvermillion.com

