Vanished Towns of South Dakota (film) - Spearfish
Apr 6, 2019 1:30 pm - 2:30 pm
Screening of the South Dakota Public Broadcasting documentary Vanished Towns of South Dakota, produced by Stephanie Rissler.
|High Plains Western Heritage Center
|825 Heritage Dr, Spearfish, SD 57783
|http://www.westernheritagecenter.com
