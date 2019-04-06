Share |

Vanished Towns of South Dakota (film) - Spearfish

Apr 6, 2019 1:30 pm - 2:30 pm

Screening of the South Dakota Public Broadcasting documentary Vanished Towns of South Dakota, produced by Stephanie Rissler.


Location:   High Plains Western Heritage Center
Map:   825 Heritage Dr, Spearfish, SD 57783
Website:   http://www.westernheritagecenter.com

Screening of the South Dakota Public Broadcasting documentary. 

