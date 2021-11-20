Vendor & Craft Market
Dec 18, 2021 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Begin your holiday shopping at the Watertown Mall with lots of vendors and crafters!
|Location:
|Watertown Mall
|Map:
|1300 9th Ave. SE Watertown, SD 57201
|Phone:
|605-882-1734
|Email:
|nicki@lexingtonco.com
|Website:
|https://thewatertownmall.com/
All Dates:
Nov 20, 2021 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Dec 18, 2021 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
