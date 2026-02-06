Vermillion Children’s Choir Concert - Vermillion

Mar 7, 2026 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Celebrate Discovery Saturday at the National Music Museum with a free concert by the Vermillion Children’s Choir on March 7 at 2:00 p.m. in the NMM’s Janet L. Wanzek Performance Hall and features young singers from the Vermillion area under the direction of David Holdhusen and Gretchen Burbach.

 

Fee: $Free Admission!


Location:   National Music Museum
Map:   414 E. Clark St., Vermillion, South Dakota 57069
Phone:   605-658-3450
Email:   nmm@usd.edu
Website:   https://www.nmmusd.org

All Dates:
Mar 7, 2026 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm

Celebrate Discovery Saturday at the National Music Museum with a free concert by the Vermillion Children’s Choir on March 7 at 2:00 p.m. in the NMM’s Janet L. Wanzek Performance Hall and features young singers from the Vermillion area under the direction of David Holdhusen and Gretchen Burbach.   Fee: $Free Admission!
National Music Museum
National Music Museum 57069 414 E. Clark St., Vermillion, South Dakota 57069

Search All Events By Day

March (2026)
« February
April »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable