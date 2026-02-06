Vermillion Children’s Choir Concert - Vermillion
Mar 7, 2026 2:00 pm - 3:00 pm
Celebrate Discovery Saturday at the National Music Museum with a free concert by the Vermillion Children’s Choir on March 7 at 2:00 p.m. in the NMM’s Janet L. Wanzek Performance Hall and features young singers from the Vermillion area under the direction of David Holdhusen and Gretchen Burbach.
Fee: $Free Admission!
|Location:
|National Music Museum
|Map:
|414 E. Clark St., Vermillion, South Dakota 57069
|Phone:
|605-658-3450
|Email:
|nmm@usd.edu
|Website:
|https://www.nmmusd.org
All Dates:
