Veteran's Day Ceremony
Nov 11, 2018 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Celebrate and honor America’s veterans at Main Street Square’s Veterans Day Ceremony on Nov. 11. The annual Veterans Day Parade organized by VFW 1273 begins at 11 a.m. in Downtown Rapid City, following the ceremony. For more information visit MainStreetSquareRC.com.
|Location:
|Main Street Square
|Map:
|512 Main Street, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605-716-7979
|Email:
|info@mainstreetsquarerc.com
|Website:
|http://MainStreetSquareRC.com
All Dates:
Nov 11, 2018 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Celebrate and honor America’s veterans at Main Street Square.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.