Veteran's Day Ceremony

Nov 11, 2018 10:00 am - 11:00 am

Celebrate and honor America’s veterans at Main Street Square’s Veterans Day Ceremony on Nov. 11. The annual Veterans Day Parade organized by VFW 1273 begins at 11 a.m. in Downtown Rapid City, following the ceremony. For more information visit MainStreetSquareRC.com.


Location:   Main Street Square
Map:   512 Main Street, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605-716-7979
Email:   info@mainstreetsquarerc.com
Website:   http://MainStreetSquareRC.com

All Dates:
