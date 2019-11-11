Veteran's Day Ceremony-Rapid City
Nov 11, 2019 10:00 am - 11:00 am
Show your support and appreciation for those who are or have served in the armed forces by attending the Veteran's Day Ceremony at Main Street Square. This will be followed by the Veteran's Day Parade organized by the VFW.
|Location:
|Main Street Square
|Map:
|512 Main St Suite 980, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605-716-7979
|Email:
|info@mainstreetsquarerc.com
|Website:
|http://www.mainstreetsquarerc.com
All Dates:
