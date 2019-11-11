Veteran's Day Event - Spearfish
Nov 11, 2019 1:00 pm
Concert by Orion & Stacey Potter. Proceeds benefit the Spearfish Veterans Monument.
Suggested donation: $10
|Location:
|High Plains Western Heritage Center
|Map:
|825 Heritage Dr, Spearfish, SD
|Phone:
|605-642-9378
All Dates:
