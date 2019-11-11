Share |

Veteran's Day Event - Spearfish

Nov 11, 2019 1:00 pm

Concert by Orion & Stacey Potter. Proceeds benefit the Spearfish Veterans Monument.

Suggested donation: $10


Location:   High Plains Western Heritage Center
Map:   825 Heritage Dr, Spearfish, SD
Phone:   605-642-9378

Concert by Orion & Stacey Potter. 

