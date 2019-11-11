Veterans Day USO Show - Spearfish
Nov 11, 2019 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm
Orion and Stacey Potter will be on hand along with The Davis Sisters as we honor our veterans.
$10 suggested donation with proceeds benefiting the Spearfish Veterans Monument.
|Location:
|Bruce Miller Theater
|Map:
|825 Heritage Drive, Spearfish, SD 57783
|Phone:
|605-642-9378
|Email:
|info@westernheritagecenter.com
|Website:
|http://825 Heritage Drive
All Dates:
Nov 11, 2019 1:00 pm - 2:30 pm
Orion and Stacey Potter and the Davis Sisters perform in honor of our veterans.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.