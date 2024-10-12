Hi there, we've noticed you are using a computer with an outdated browser and/or operating system that does not allow for secure online shopping. Please call South Dakota Magazine at 800-456-5117 to place your order by phone or if you have any further questions. We apologize for the inconvenience.
- Heidi Marsh, Marketing Director
South Dakota Magazine, Yankton, SD
VFW Chili Cook-off - Mitchell
Oct 12, 2024
Kids activities, silent auction, meat raffle and more!
VFW Chili Cook-off - Mitchell
Kids activities, silent auction, meat raffle and more!
2nd & Rowley parking lot
2nd & Rowley parking lot 57301 Mitchell, South Dakota 57301
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.