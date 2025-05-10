Victorian Garden Party - Deadwood

May 10, 2025 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm

Families are invited to a Victorian Garden Party, where they’ll learn and play classic yard games from the past and enjoy a charming tea party – just like in the Victorian era! Sip on tea or lemonade and snack on tasty finger sandwiches and sweets while experiencing a little slice of history in a fun and fancy way. Historic Adams House lawn; 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. The program is free for participants, but reservations are required. Call Education Director Tera Richards at 605-578-1657 for reservations or questions about the program. In case of inclement weather, the party will be moved to the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center (HARCC).