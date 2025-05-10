Victorian Garden Party - Deadwood
May 10, 2025 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm
Families are invited to a Victorian Garden Party, where they’ll learn and play classic yard games from the past and enjoy a charming tea party – just like in the Victorian era! Sip on tea or lemonade and snack on tasty finger sandwiches and sweets while experiencing a little slice of history in a fun and fancy way. Historic Adams House lawn; 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. The program is free for participants, but reservations are required. Call Education Director Tera Richards at 605-578-1657 for reservations or questions about the program. In case of inclement weather, the party will be moved to the Homestake Adams Research and Cultural Center (HARCC).
|Location:
|Historic Adams House
|Map:
|22 Van Buren St., Deadwood, SD 57732
|Phone:
|605-578-1657
|Email:
|tera@deadwoodhistory.com
|Website:
|https://www.deadwoodhistory.com/event/victorian-garden-party/
All Dates:
