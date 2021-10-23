Share |

Victory Songs: Lakota Music Project

Oct 23, 2021 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Experience the renowned Lakota Music Project on the Mary W. Sommervold stage. Lakota drumming group the Creekside Singers, Dakota flute player Bryan Akipa and bass-baritone Stephen Bryant are featured in this unique concert showcasing how music serves as a bridge for cultural understanding.

 

Fee: sdsymphony.org


Location:   Washington Pavilion
Map:   301 S. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Website:   http://www.sdsymphony.org

All Dates:
Oct 23, 2021 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm

Experience the renowned Lakota Music Project on the Mary W. Sommervold stage. Lakota drumming group the Creekside Singers, Dakota flute player Bryan Akipa and bass-baritone Stephen Bryant are featured in this unique concert showcasing how music serves as a bridge for cultural understanding.   Fee: sdsymphony.org
Washington Pavilion
Washington Pavilion 57104 301 S. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57104

Search All Events By Day

October (2021)
« September
November »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  

Explore South Dakota Safely!
Web Design by Buildable