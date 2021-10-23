Victory Songs: Lakota Music Project
Oct 23, 2021 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm
Experience the renowned Lakota Music Project on the Mary W. Sommervold stage. Lakota drumming group the Creekside Singers, Dakota flute player Bryan Akipa and bass-baritone Stephen Bryant are featured in this unique concert showcasing how music serves as a bridge for cultural understanding.
Fee: sdsymphony.org
|Location:
|Washington Pavilion
|Map:
|301 S. Main Avenue, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Website:
|http://www.sdsymphony.org
All Dates:
