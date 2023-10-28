Share |

Vine to Table - Rosholt

Oct 28, 2023 5:30 pm

Savor the season, and grab your sunset seats for the experience of a pitch for steak fry, wine, bonfires, and savoring the autumn night!


Location:   With the Wind Winery Vineyard & Winery
Map:   10722 Lake Rd, Rosholt, SD 57260
Phone:   605-537-4780
Email:   info@withthewindwinery.com
Website:   http://www.withthewindwinery.com

All Dates:
Oct 28, 2023 5:30 pm

Savor the season, and grab your sunset seats for the experience of a pitch for steak fry, wine, bonfires, and savoring the autumn night!
With the Wind Winery Vineyard & Winery
With the Wind Winery Vineyard & Winery 10722 10722 Lake Rd, Rosholt, SD 57260

Search All Events By Day

October (2023)
« September
November »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30 31        

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable