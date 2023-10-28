Vine to Table - Rosholt
Oct 28, 2023 5:30 pm
Savor the season, and grab your sunset seats for the experience of a pitch for steak fry, wine, bonfires, and savoring the autumn night!
|Location:
|With the Wind Winery Vineyard & Winery
|Map:
|10722 Lake Rd, Rosholt, SD 57260
|Phone:
|605-537-4780
|Email:
|info@withthewindwinery.com
|Website:
|http://www.withthewindwinery.com
All Dates:
Oct 28, 2023 5:30 pm
