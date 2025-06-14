Vinegar Days - Roslyn

Jun 14, 2025

Parade, crafts, Vinegar Queen crowning, entertainment, kids’ activities, school reunion, food, vinegar tasting and museum tours.


Location:   Roslyn, SD
Map:   Main street, Roslyn, SD 57261
Phone:   605-486-0075
Website:   http://www.internationalvinegarmuseum.com/

All Dates:
Jun 14, 2025

Parade, crafts, Vinegar Queen crowning, entertainment, kids’ activities, school reunion, food, vinegar tasting and museum tours.
Roslyn, SD
Roslyn, SD 57261 Main street, Roslyn, SD 57261

Search All Events By Day

June (2025)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
1 2 3 4 5 6 7
8 9 10 11 12 13 14
15 16 17 18 19 20 21
22 23 24 25 26 27 28
29 30          

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$29

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable