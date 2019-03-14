Visual Arts Contest-Rapid City
Mar 14, 2019 - Mar 16, 2019
Student artists compete for awards in drawing, painting, photography, printmaking and ceramics.
|Location:
|Rushmore Plaza Civic Center
|Map:
|444 Mount Rushmore Road, Rapid City, SD 57701
|Phone:
|605-224-9261
All Dates:
Mar 14, 2019 - Mar 16, 2019
Student artists compete.
You Might Also Like:
Submit your event
Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.