Share |

Visual Arts Contest-Rapid City

Mar 14, 2019 - Mar 16, 2019

Student artists compete for awards in drawing, painting, photography, printmaking and ceramics.


Location:   Rushmore Plaza Civic Center
Map:   444 Mount Rushmore Road, Rapid City, SD 57701
Phone:   605-224-9261

All Dates:
Mar 14, 2019 - Mar 16, 2019

Student artists compete.

Rushmore Plaza Civic Center
Rushmore Plaza Civic Center 57701 444 Mount Rushmore Road, Rapid City, SD 57701

Search All Events By Day

March (2019)
« February
April »
S M T W T F S
          1 2
3 4 5 6 7 8 9
10 11 12 13 14 15 16
17 18 19 20 21 22 23
24 25 26 27 28 29 30
31            

Submit your event

Do you know of an upcoming festival, performance, fundraiser, competition or centennial? Share it with others in our South Dakota Magazine online calendar.

Click here to submit your event!

$25

for 1 Year

Subscribe Today

  
Web Design by Buildable