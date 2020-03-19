Visual Arts Contest-Sioux Falls
Mar 19, 2020 - Mar 21, 2020
Student artists compete for awards in drawing, painting, photography, printmaking and ceramics.
|Location:
|Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
|Map:
|1201 N West Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
|Phone:
|605-224-9261
|Website:
|http://www.sdhsaa.com/Fine-Arts/Visual-Arts
All Dates:
