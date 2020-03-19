Share |

Visual Arts Contest-Sioux Falls

Mar 19, 2020 - Mar 21, 2020

Student artists compete for awards in drawing, painting, photography, printmaking and ceramics.


Location:   Denny Sanford PREMIER Center
Map:   1201 N West Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104
Phone:   605-224-9261
Website:   http://www.sdhsaa.com/Fine-Arts/Visual-Arts

All Dates:
