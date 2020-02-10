Visual Image Transfer - Brookings
Feb 10, 2020 - Feb 11, 2020
Learn a mixed media technique using ink-jet images of your choice transferred to a watercolor background.
Session 2: uses another transfer method on a canvas panel. Both sessions are necessary to complete your projects.
February 10th and 11th
Time: 6:30-8pm
Instructor: Lisa Solum
Fee: $30
|Map:
|524 4th St, Brookings, South Dakota 57006
|Phone:
|605-692-4177
|Email:
|artscouncil@brookings.net
|Website:
|http://www.brookingsartscouncil.org/le-vent-du-nord
All Dates:
