Visual Image Transfer - Brookings

Feb 10, 2020 - Feb 11, 2020

Learn a mixed media technique using ink-jet images of your choice transferred to a watercolor background.

Session 2: uses another transfer method on a canvas panel. Both sessions are necessary to complete your projects.

February 10th and 11th

Time: 6:30-8pm


Instructor: Lisa Solum

 

Fee: $30


Map:   524 4th St, Brookings, South Dakota 57006
Phone:   605-692-4177
Email:   artscouncil@brookings.net
Website:   http://www.brookingsartscouncil.org/le-vent-du-nord

All Dates:
